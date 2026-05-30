Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wrobleski took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith in a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Wrobleski (7-2) struck out a career-high nine against no walks in seven innings. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out the side in the first — setting down big boppers Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper — and the fifth innings.

In the sixth, Schwarber homered 411 feet to dead-center with two outs for the first hit and run off of Wrobleski in a rematch of last year’s National League Division Series. The Dodgers won 3-1 on the way to their second straight World Series championship.

Tanner Scott retired the side in the ninth for his fifth save.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth in a row for the first time since reeling off seven straight from April 26-May 3 last year.

Freeman hit an opposite-field shot on the first pitch from Zack Wheeler (4-1) in the first. Muncy went deep in the second and Ohtani homered into the Phillies’ bullpen in right in the third. Smith made it 4-0 with his solo shot in the fifth.

With retired three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw watching from the front row, Wrobleski’s only baserunner before Schwarber’s homer came on an error by right fielder Kyle Tucker in the fourth.

Turner was safe at first and advanced to second on Tucker’s error. Tucker and center fielder Andy Pages appeared to miscommunicate on Turner’s ball to the warning track. Wrobleski retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The Phillies’ other run came on Steward Berroa’s two-out single in the eighth off reliever Edgardo Henriquez.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (4-4, 4.38 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.93).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb