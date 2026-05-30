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Astros surge past Brewers 9-2 as Christian Walker and Jeremy Peña go deep

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By AP News
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HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer and Jeremy Peña had a home run among his three hits to help the Houston Astros roll to a 9-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Peña’s two-run shot made it 3-1 in the second and the Astros added three runs in the fifth to pull away after the Brewers got within 1. Walker’s shot to the seats in right field made it 9-2 with two outs in the eighth.

It’s the seventh win in nine games for the Astros and snaps Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Houston starter Peter Lambert (4-4) allowed five hits and two runs with three walks in five innings for the win.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Sproat (1-4) permitted six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

William Contreras gave the Brewers an early lead with a two-out RBI double in the first.

Cam Smith was on second base with one out in the second when he scored on a single by Jake Meyers to tie it.

The home run by Peña came with two outs in the inning to put the Astros on top 3-1.

Garrett Mitchell walked to start the fifth and moved to second on a wild pitch by Lambert with one out. Christian Yelich walked with two outs before the Brewers cut the lead to 3-2 on an RBI single by Jackson Chourio.

The Astros had runners on first and third with one out in the fifth after Sproat hit Walker with a pitch. Sproat was replaced by Carlos Rodriguez and Taylor Trammell hit an infield RBI single to make it 4-2.

Isaac Paredes then doubled to left field to score two more and put the Astros up 6-2.

Up Next

Houston RHP Tatsuya Imai (2-2, 6.17 ERA), who was the starter in a combined no-hitter his last time out, starts in the series finale Sunday against RHP Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 1.83).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

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