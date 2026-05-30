The A’s place starter Luis Severino on the injured list with a strained right shoulder

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics placed starter Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder on Saturday after he left his previous start after only one inning.

Severino said after Friday night’s 8-2 loss to the Yankees that he felt tight in his throwing shoulder every time he threw a pitch during warmups before the second inning, leading to his early exit. The A’s made the move Saturday to shut him down for at least two weeks, recalling right-handed pitcher Michael Kelly from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place on the roster.

Severino had initially felt some tightness in his arm following a start against the Los Angeles Angels on May 21. The A’s gave him a couple of extra days between starts before he took the mound again Friday night but he only lasted one inning.

“I felt like if I kept throwing, something even worse was going to happen,” Severino said after the game. “That’s why I stopped.”

Severino got off to a rough start in the game, allowing four unearned runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt.

The 32-year-old Severino is in the second season of a three-year, $67 million deal with the A’s. He is 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Severino is the second A’s starter to go on the injured list this week with Aaron Civale being put there Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Heralded prospect Gage Jump was called up to take Civale’s place and allowed four runs in five innings in a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Kelly began the season on the A’s roster and had a 6.23 ERA in four relief appearances before he was optioned to Las Vegas on April 9. He was 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and two saves in 13 relief appearances in the minors.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer