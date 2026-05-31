Wong, Duran propel Red Sox to 9-1 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Connor Wong and Jarren Duran drove in three runs apiece, Sonny Gray allowed one run in six innings and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 9-1 on Saturday.

Caleb Durbin also drove in a pair of runs for the Red Sox, who won for only the second time in eight games.

Cleveland — which is 2-3 on its six-game homestand — committed a season-high four errors, including one by Jose Ramirez. The All-Star third baseman also accounted for the Guardians’ lone run with an RBI double in the first inning to drive in Travis Bazzana, who had a pair of doubles.

Wong hit the go-ahead double off the left-field wall off Cleveland’s Matt Festa (1-1) in the sixth. It was originally ruled a two-run homer, but instant replay overturned the call when it was determined the ball struck an area of the field that is in play. It would have been the Boston catcher’s first homer since 2024.

Boston put it out of reach with six runs in the ninth, including Duran’s line-drive, three-run homer.

Duran has eight home runs in May and is 12 for 34 with seven RBIs in the last seven games.

Gray (6-1) became the fourth AL starting pitcher this season to get four wins in May. The left-hander — who went 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA this month — allowed one run and four hits in six innings and struck out seven.

Cleveland rookie left-hander Parker Messick allowed one run in five innings and struck out four.

Durbin’s sacrifice fly drove in Andruw Monasterio to tie it at 1 in the fourth. He also had an RBI double in the eighth.

Up next

Boston LHP Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.02 ERA) takes on Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (0-7, 4.57 ERA) in the series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer