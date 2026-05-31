Acuña powers Braves past Reds 5-2 with 2 more homers as Atlanta hits 40 wins

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for a third straight game — hitting a pair of solo shots — to lead the Atlanta Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Saturday night.

Acuña homered to right-center field off Brady Singer (2-5) to tie it at 2 in the third inning. The 2023 NL MVP capped the scoring with a two-out shot in the ninth off Lyon Richardson. He also stole two bases to help the Braves become the first team to 40 wins.

Jorge Mateo hit his third homer — to the second deck in left field off Singer for a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Matt Olson followed with his 16th — off Brock Burke — to make it 4-2 in the seventh.

Martín Pérez (3-3) allowed two runs and four hits and walked three in five innings to earn the win. Three relievers each pitched a scoreless inning before Raisel Iglesias closed it with a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Ozzie Albies hit a ground-rule double leading off the second before scoring on a single by Mike Yastrzemski to put Atlanta up 1-0.

Spencer Steer drew a one-out walk from Pérez to extend his on-base streak to 18 games and JJ Bleday hit his ninth home run and second in as many days to put the Reds up 2-1 after two innings.

De La Cruz answered with a one-out triple, but was stranded when Pérez retired Sal Stewart on a grounder to third before striking out Eugenio Suárez to keep it 2-2.

Singer gave up three runs and four hits and four walks in five innings. He has allowed eight home runs in his last 12 innings.

The Braves improved to 23-9 on the road — best in the majors.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-0, 3.46) starts Sunday as Atlanta aims for a sweep of the Reds, who’ll start LHP Nick Lodolo (1-1, 5.57).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb