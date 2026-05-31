Jake McCarthy hits 2-run homer, drives in 4 runs in the Rockies’ 8-3 win over the Giants

DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy had a two-run homer and two RBIs singles, Kyle Karros also homered and the Colorado Rockies had 14 hits in an 8-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

McCarthy homered to center in the fourth inning and singled in the fifth and seventh. The speedy outfielder also stole a base and scored three runs. Karros homered as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Ryan Feltner (2-1) pitched six innings for the Rockies, giving up four hits in his first game back since being placed on the injured list April 24 because of right ulnar nerve inflammation. He threw 63 pitches, 41 of them strikes.

Adrian Houser (2-5) pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Giants. He gave up eight hits and four earned runs.

Willi Castro hit an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring. Thompson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Hunter Goodman scored to make it 2-0. TJ Rumfield had an RBI single in the seventh.

Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer in the eighth or the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee had a two-out triple in the ninth and scored on Matt Chapman’s single.

Up next

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (0-0, 5.85 ERA) was set to start against RHP Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.60) in the season finale Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb