Rays and Angels play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (23-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -196, Angels +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 35-20 overall and 20-6 at home. Rays hitters are batting a collective .260, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 23-36 record overall and an 11-20 record in road games. The Angels are 13-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 15 for 36 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Jax: day-to-day (back), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (head), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (calf), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press