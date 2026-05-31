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Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles’ 9-5 victory over Toronto

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By AP News
Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Colton Cowser homered and drove in four runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 Sunday.

Pete Alonso had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who mounted a 6-0 third-inning lead against rookie Spencer Miles (2-1) and coasted to the finish.

It was a complete contrast to the first three games of the series, each of which was decided by one run after the winner staged a late comeback. In earning a split, the Orioles completed an uplifting homestand in which they won seven of 10, including a three-game sweep of first-place Tampa Bay.

Bradish (3-6) allowed an unearned run, struck out four and walked three. Although it was only his second win since April 8, the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

Cowser hit a run-scoring groundout in the second inning before Baltimore took control with a five-run fifth. Alonso singled in a run and Samuel Basallo hit an RBI double before Cowser launched a three-run drive to center.

The Orioles made it 9-0 in the sixth against Hayden Juenger, making his major debut after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. The right-hander walked two and gave up two hits in his only inning of work.

Yohendrick Piñango hit a three-run homer for Toronto in the eighth.

Blue Jays right fielder Jesús Sánchez left the game in the sixth inning with bruised right wrist after apparently being struck by a ball thrown from the bleachers during a stoppage in play. X-rays were negative.

Up next

Blue Jays: After taking Monday off, Toronto sends Kevin Guzman (4-3) to the mound in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Orioles: Following a day off Monday, Baltimore starts Shane Baz (2-5) on the road Tuesday night in Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press

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