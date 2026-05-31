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McClanahan and Aranda power the Rays to a 5-2 victory over the Angels

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By AP News
Angels Rays Baseball

Angels Rays Baseball

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched one-run ball for five innings, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Sunday.

McClanahan (6-2) allowed four hits, struck out three and didn’t issue a walk. Bryan Baker pitched a scoreless ninth for his career-high 16th save this season in 19 chances.

Aranda hit a solo homer in the first inning before the Angels Jose Siri singled with two out in the second, advanced to third when Logan O’Hoppe doubled and scored on a wild pitch by McClanahan to make it 1-all.

Aranda and Richie Palacios drew consecutive walks leading off the third inning and Junior Camerino followed with a single to load the bases. Victor Mesa Jr. hit an RBI single and Cedric Mullins walked to drive in a run, giving the Rays a 3-1 lead.

O’Hoppe hit a solo homer in the seventh that pulled LA within a run.

Pinch-hitter Ben Williamson singled to drive in a run in the bottom of the inning and stole second base. Taylor Walls walked to load the bases and Yandy Díaz drew an eight-pitch walk that scored Chandler Simpson and made it 5-2.

Camerino and Walls had two hits apiece for the Rays.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) allowed three runs and five hits and walked four in 2 1/3 innings.

Up next

Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a home series with Detroit, which has not named a starter.

Angels RHP José Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at home Monday against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08) in the opener of a three-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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