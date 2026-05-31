Phillies C Realmuto exits loss vs. Dodgers with left wrist contusion after HBP, X-rays negative

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch, and X-rays came back negative.

Realmuto was struck on the left wrist by a fastball from Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading off the third inning, with Philadelphia trailing 1-0. Realmuto was examined by a trainer and remained in the game as a baserunner. He was back on the field at catcher in the bottom half of the inning.

However, Realmuto was replaced behind the plate by Rafael Marchán when the Phillies came back out on defense in the fourth inning.

Manager Don Mattingly said Realmuto was too sore to remain in the game.

“He’s going to be OK,” Mattingly said. “Couldn’t really squeeze, wasn’t going to be able to swing, and actually having a little trouble catching too, so sore enough to get him out of there.”

The Phillies were trailing 2-0 when Realmuto exited. Starting pitcher Andrew Painter then gave up two solo homers after the personnel change, but Mattingly did not believe Realmuto’s departure factored into that sequence.

“Obviously we like J.T., what he does back there, and calls the game, but Marchán is very good back there too,” Mattingly said.

The 35-year-old Realmuto is batting .220 with two homers and nine RBIs. He in his eighth season with the Phillies and has won two Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards during his time in Philadelphia.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press