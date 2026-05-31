Willy Adames hits grand slam and Giants get 25 hits in 19-6 win over Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning, and the San Francisco Giants avoided a series sweep with a 19-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Jung Hoo Lee had two of his career-high five hits in the fifth, when San Francisco broke it open to end a six-game skid. Bryce Eldridge also homered, doubled twice and singled, and Rafael Devers had three doubles, a single and scored four runs.

Jesús Rodríguez also went deep for the Giants, who set season highs for runs, hits (25) and extra-base hits (13).

Robbie Ray needed 96 pitches to get through four innings, falling short of his first win since May 8. Caleb Killian (2-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.

San Francisco built a 4-3 lead against starter Tanner Gordon (0-1) before opening it up against reliever Zach Agnos in the fifth, with most of the damage coming with two outs.

With the Giants leading 5-3, Drew Gilbert had an RBI triple, Casey Schmitt drove in a run with one of his three hits, Devers’ double put two runners on, and Agnos intentionally walked Luis Arraez.

Adames drove a 3-2 fastball into the left-field seats for his sixth career slam.

The Giants added a run in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in the eighth.

San Francisco reliever Joel Peguero left in the bottom of the eighth after getting injured on Tyler Freeman’s infield single.

Colorado native Jonah Cox, called up from Double-A before the game, made his major league debut as a pinch runner in the eighth and doubled in the ninth for San Francisco.

Up next

Giants: RHP Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.30 ERA) opens a four-game series in Milwaukee on Monday night.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08) faces the Angels on Monday night to begin a three-game series at Los Angeles.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press