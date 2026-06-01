Robles’ infield single in the 10th inning lifts the Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles’ infield single scored Randy Arozarena in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Seattle has won a season-high six straight games and has three series sweeps this season. Arizona dropped its third straight after winning 10 of its previous 11 games and was swept in a series for the third time in 2026.

With Arozarena on second as the automatic runner in the 10th, Luke Raley was intentionally walked and Cole Young dropped a textbook sacrifice bunt off Diamondbacks reliever Jonathan Loáisiga (2-2) to advance the runners. Robles hit a grounder up the middle against a drawn in infield and D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomoto dove to make the stop, but bobbled the ball, allowing Robles to reach safely and the winning run to score.

The surging Mariners twice took a one-run lead, first on a home run by Young in the second inning and again in the sixth inning on a solo shot by Dominic Canzone. Young’s home run was his fourth of the season, tying his total from his 2025 rookie year in 2025. Canzone’s was his seventh of the season. Seattle hit 10 home runs in the three-game series and outscored Arizona 15-9.

Arizona responded each time Seattle went ahead, but never took the lead against Luis Castillo (2-5), who threw five innings of two-run ball in relief of Bryce Miller. The Seattle starter threw five scoreless innings, and combined with Castillo to limit the Diamondbacks to three hits. The Mariners, meanwhile, racked up 11 hits.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.78 ERA) will start on Monday night against the New York Mets, who have not named a starter.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (5-1, 2.31) opens a home series Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer