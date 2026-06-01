Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Angels try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Colorado Rockies (22-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-37, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -209, Rockies +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles is 23-37 overall and 12-16 in home games. The Angels have a 13-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 10-22 record on the road and a 22-38 record overall. The Rockies have a 12-28 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

T.J. Rumfield has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBIs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 11 for 38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (calf), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rockies: T.J. Rumfield: day-to-day (shoulder), Welinton Herrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.