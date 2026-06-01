Angels try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (22-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-37, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -209, Rockies +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles is 23-37 overall and 12-16 in home games. The Angels have a 13-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 10-22 record on the road and a 22-38 record overall. The Rockies have a 12-28 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

T.J. Rumfield has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBIs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 11 for 38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (calf), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rockies: T.J. Rumfield: day-to-day (shoulder), Welinton Herrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press