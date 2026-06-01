Lee leads Giants against the Brewers following 5-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (23-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -152, Giants +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers after Jung Hoo Lee had five hits on Sunday in a 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Milwaukee has a 35-21 record overall and a 19-11 record at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

San Francisco is 23-36 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Giants have an 18-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has seven home runs, 42 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Giants. Lee is 15 for 29 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .299 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press