Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lee leads Giants against the Brewers following 5-hit performance

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (23-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -152, Giants +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers after Jung Hoo Lee had five hits on Sunday in a 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Milwaukee has a 35-21 record overall and a 19-11 record at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

San Francisco is 23-36 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Giants have an 18-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has seven home runs, 42 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Giants. Lee is 15 for 29 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .299 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.