Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-21, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-27, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -156, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to start a four-game series.

Arizona is 31-27 overall and 18-10 at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 8-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 18-10 on the road and 38-21 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .447 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 13 doubles, eight triples and seven home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs while slugging .531. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 38 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press