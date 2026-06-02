Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
79.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lane Thomas hits grand slam in 1st inning, leads Royals to a 9-2 win over the Reds

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Royals Reds Baseball

Royals Reds Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a grand slam in the first inning and Luinder Avila pitched a career-high five innings as the Kansas City Royals snapped a six-game skid with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Kansas City (23-37) won for just the fourth time in 20 games.

Avila (1-2) made his second career start and allowed one run on two hits with four walks and a career-high five strikeouts on 86 pitches, also a career high. Avila is replacing left-hander Kris Bubic, who is sidelined with arm issues.

Jac Caglianone hit a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, in the fifth and Michael Massey added a solo homer in the seventh, both off Reds lefty Brandon Leibrandt.

Leibrandt gave the Reds’ injury-riddled bullpen a boost by pitching six innings, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits.

Reds right-hander Lyon Richardson (0-1) made his fifth career start after Chase Burns, who has a 1.96 ERA in 11 starts, was scratched due to illness. Richardson lasted one inning, issuing two walks and hitting a batter before allowing Thomas’ third career grand slam that gave the Royals a 4-0 lead.

It was Thomas’ second home run of the season and first since April 26. He went 3 for 5 with a homer, double, and four RBIs.

Reds left fielder JJ Bleday hit a solo home run, his 10th of the season and third in four games, in the first inning to make the score 4-1. It was just the second homer allowed by Avila this season through 36 innings.

Highly rated infield prospect Edwin Arroyo made his major-league debut at second base for Cincinnati and singled in the ninth inning for his first career hit. He went 1 for 4 and made one fine defensive play. The 22-yeare-old was recalled from Triple-A earlier Monday when Elly De La Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Up next

Royals LHP Noah Cameron (2-4, 4.61) will oppose Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (4-3, 3.88) on Tuesday night.

By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.