Gray’s 2nd grand slam of the season helps Twins beat the White Sox 9-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tristan Gray hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and the Minnesota Twins added four more runs in the fifth on the way to a 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

The Twins snapped a five-game losing streak. The White Sox had their five-game winning streak halted.

Gray’s 384-foot shot over the wall in right field — his second career grand slam and first since the Twins’ home opener on April 3 — gave Minnesota a 5-1 lead it never surrendered.

Trevor Larnach hit an RBI single in the first to get the Twins on the board. Austin Martin and Victor Caratini added one-run singles in the fifth before Luke Keaschall and Gray each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to stretch Minnesota’s lead to 9-4.

Joe Ryan (4-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings with nine strike outs. Travis Adams allowed two runs in the ninth before closing out the win.

Miguel Vargas homered twice for the White Sox. He had a pair of two-run shots, in the third and ninth, finishing 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Andrew Benintendi had an RBI single in the third to tie the game at 1 and added a solo homer in the fifth.

David Sandlin (1-1) took his first loss of the year, giving up eight runs on eight hits in four innings with four strikeouts.

Up next

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (8-1, 2.00 ERA) starts against Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (1-3, 5.13) on Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb