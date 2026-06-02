Marte and Arenado hit clutch homers to lift the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 4-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte launched a two-run homer, Nolan Arenado and rookie Tommy Troy hit solo shots and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

The Dodgers lost for just the fourth time in 18 games. Shohei Ohtani had a three-hit night and has 10 hits over his last five games.

Arenado gave the D-backs a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, hammering his eighth homer of the season to left-center. Marte tacked on his two-out, no-doubt homer in the eighth to give Arizona some welcome insurance.

It was Marte’s 10th longball of the year. Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 15th save in 16 opportunities after Taylor Clarke (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.

Eduardo Rodríguez contined his stellar season for Arizona with six innings of one-run ball. The lefty gave up five hits and a walk, striking out three, and has a 2.24 ERA through 12 starts.

Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan (3-2) allowed two runs and three hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out three. It was his third quality start in his last four outings, though it ended in rough fashion.

The 26-year-old gave up a double to Corbin Carroll in the first inning before retiring his next 15 batters. The streak ended in the sixth when Troy hit his first big league homer to left field, tying it 1-all. Arenado followed with his homer in the seventh, sending Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to the bullpen.

Ohtani doubled leading off the third and scored on Freddie Freeman’s groundout to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

It was the D-backs’ first win this season over the Dodgers, who swept a three-game series in Los Angeles to start the year.

Up next

The Diamondbacks send RHP Michael Soroka (7-2, 3.25 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night while the Dodgers counter with LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.95).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer