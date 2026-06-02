Cubs take home losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Athletics (28-31, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gage Jump (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -124, Athletics +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their six-game home losing streak with a win against the Athletics.

Chicago has an 18-11 record in home games and a 32-28 record overall. The Cubs have hit 67 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The Athletics have a 28-31 record overall and a 17-14 record on the road. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks second in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has a .259 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. Ian Happ is 11 for 42 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .288 for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 13 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press