Edward Cabrera and Matthew Boyd are close to returning to the Cubs’ rotation

CHICAGO (AP) — Edward Cabrera and Matthew Boyd are close to returning to the banged-up rotation for the Chicago Cubs after being sidelined by injuries.

Cabrera is expected to start for Chicago this weekend, and Boyd is slated to make a second rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. If all goes well with that appearance, the plan is for Boyd to return to the Cubs at that point.

Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 24 because of a blister on his right middle finger. Boyd is coming back from left knee surgery.

“We need healthy bodies back and absolutely signs right now, everything is pointing to them returning in the near term,” manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday.

Chicago recalled right-hander Tyler Ferguson from Iowa before its series opener against the Athletics. Left-hander Jordan Wicks was sent down. Wicks was tagged for 11 runs and 13 hits over 6 1/3 innings in two starts after he was brought up when Cabrera was shelved with his blister.

The Cubs have been hampered by injuries this season, especially in the rotation. Right-hander Cade Horton is out for the season because of elbow surgery. Justin Steele is expected to return at some point this year, but his timeline is cloudy after he had a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury.

The 28-year-old Cabrera is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 10 starts in his first season with Chicago. The right-hander was acquired in a January trade with Miami.

Cabrera, who had repeated issues with blisters on his middle finger during his time with the Marlins, threw a bullpen session on Sunday in St. Louis.

Boyd’s knee started bothering him while he was playing with his kids at home. The 35-year-old left-hander, who started for the Cubs on opening day, is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA. He was activated from the 15-day IL on April 22 after being sidelined by a biceps strain.

Boyd agreed to a $29 million, two-year contract with Chicago in December 2024. He went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts last year, making the NL All-Star team and helping the Cubs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer