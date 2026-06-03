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Pete Alonso homers and Shane Baz works 7 innings as Orioles beat Red Sox 4-2

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By AP News
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BOSTON (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Shane Baz pitched seven solid innings as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Coby Mayo also homered for Baltimore, which won its third straight and ended a three-game road skid.

Baz (3-5) pitched seven innings for a second straight start, allowing four hits and striking out six as he picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season. After giving up a leadoff triple to Jarren Duran in the first, Baz held Boston without another hit until the fifth and had a stretch of retiring 10 straight batters.

Rico Garcia struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save.

Alonso’s third-inning homer was his 12th of the season. He belted a 2-2 pitch from Connelly Early (5-3) well over the Green Monster in left field to put Baltimore up 3-1 and give the slugging first baseman 38 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson’s double to left in the first inning extended his streak of reaching base safely at Fenway Park to 23 games — as many times as he has appeared at the ballpark.

Mayo tied it at 1-all in the second with his seventh homer of the season, a drive to the top of the Monster that was initially called a double before getting overturned on a video review.

Wilyer Abreu and Marcelo Mayer drove in Boston’s runs on sacrifice flies as the Red Sox fell to 9-20 at home.

Early went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA) faces Boston LHP Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61) as the series continues on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

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