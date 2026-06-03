José Ramírez doubles in 3 straight at-bats as the Guardians beat the Yankees 9-4

NEW YORK (AP) — José Ramírez doubled in three straight at-bats and drove in the go-ahead run against Cam Schlittler in the fifth inning before the Cleveland Guardians pulled away for a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kyle Manzardo launched a two-run homer off Schlittler (7-3) in the fourth and rookie Travis Bazzana hit a three-run double off Camilo Doval in the eighth. Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio each had a sacrifice fly for the Guardians, who totaled 12 hits and scored their most runs since May 17.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and knocked in all four runs for the Yankees, who lost for only the second time in eight games. They played without slugger Aaron Judge, who has a bone bruise in his upper right rib that is causing pain in his right shoulder.

The three-time MVP missed his first game this season. He underwent testing Monday that revealed the bruise and was consulting with a team doctor on Tuesday.

Ramírez entered the game in an 8-for-45 skid but doubled in the fourth, fifth and seventh. His first double came two batters before Manzardo homered into the right-center seats for a 3-2 lead.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press