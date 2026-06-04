Dubón and Albies hit 3-run homers as Braves beat Blue Jays 7-3 for 12th straight win against Corbin

ATLANTA (AP) — Mauricio Dubón hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the third inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night to continue their mastery of left-hander Patrick Corbin.

A homer by Nathan Lukes off Grant Holmes (4-2) in the third inning gave Toronto a 2-1 lead. The Braves answered off Corbin (2-2) in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Matt Olson singled and moved to third on Ozzie Albies’ double. Dubón’s homer into the Braves’ bullpen behind the center-field wall gave Atlanta a 4-2 lead.

Olson, who hit a tie-breaking homer in Atlanta’s 4-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday night, had three hits. Olson singled and scored on Albies’ three-run homer off left-hander Adam Macko in the seventh to extend the lead to five runs.

Toronto catcher Brandon Valenzuela hit a homer off Tyler Kinley in the ninth.

Corbin gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings for his 12th consecutive loss to the Braves. The last pitcher in the majors to lose 12 consecutive decisions to one team was Mark Buehrle, who lost 12 straight to the New York Yankees from 2004-14 with the White Sox, Miami and Toronto.

Corbin is 6-13 against Atlanta for his career. The streak of losing 12 straight decisions over 13 starts began on Sept. 6, 2019, with Washington.

The Braves clinched the series win. They have the majors’ best record at 42-20 and are 17-2-1 in series.

Holmes allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Up next

Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (8-3, 2.01 ERA) will start in Thursday night’s final game of the series. Toronto has not announced its starter. RHP Chad Dallas, who has a 4.50 ERA in 10 games for Triple-A Buffalo, was with the team on Wednesday and could be promoted for the start.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer