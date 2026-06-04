Giants’ Logan Webb has no-hit bid broken up in 7th inning by Brewers’ Brice Turang

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless for 6 1/3 innings before allowing a single to Brice Turang on Wednesday night.

The Giants led 1-0 on Victor Bericoto’s first career homer, which led off the fifth inning.

Turang’s liner just eluded the grasp of third baseman Matt Chapman before going into left field. Webb proceeded to retire William Contreras and Jake Bauers to strand Turang at first.

Turang also was the closest Brewer to getting a hit in the first six innings when he grounded to third to close the fourth. Chapman went a few steps to his right to backhand the ball before throwing to first.

Webb didn’t allow a baserunner until Sal Frelick led off the sixth by walking on a 3-2 pitch that missed high. Frelick advanced to third on a pair of groundouts before Christian Yelich hit a grounder to first to end the inning.

There has been one no-hitter in the majors this season. Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa of the Houston Astros combined to hold the Texas Rangers hitless in a 9-0 victory on May 25.

The Giants’ last no-hitter came from Blake Snell in a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2024.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer