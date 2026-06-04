Webb and Bericoto lead the way as Giants hold off the Brewers 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Webb carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Victor Bericoto hit his first career homer and the San Francisco Giants edged the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Webb (3-4) struck out four and allowed one hit and one walk over seven innings. Milwaukee’s only hit off Webb came when Brice Turang lined a one-out single to left in the seventh.

Webb didn’t allow a baserunner until Sal Frelick led off the sixth by walking on a 3-2 pitch that missed high.

Keaton Winn got the final four outs to earn his second career save, and first since 2023. The Brewers left the potential tying run in scoring position in each of the final two innings.

Christian Yelich led off the ninth with a double to right and advanced to third when Andrew Vaughn grounded to first. Winn preserved San Francisco’s win by striking out Turang and retiring William Contreras on a grounder to shortstop Willy Adames.

In the eighth, the Brewers had runners on first and second with one out before Winn entered and got Gary Sánchez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Giants won for just the second time in nine games while snapping Milwaukee’s three-game win streak.

Bericoto produced the game’s only run by leading off the fifth inning with a 385-foot shot to right-center that came on a 2-0 pitch from Robert Gasser (0-2).

Gasser struck out five and allowed five hits and one run in five innings after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. Brewers reliever Rob Zastryzny went on the 15-day injured list with a left trapezius strain.

Up next

Adrian Houser (2-2, 5.59 ERA) pitches for San Francisco and Coleman Crow (0-0, 3.14) starts for Milwaukee in the finale of this four-game series on Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer