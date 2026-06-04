Cubs look to end 3-game slide, take on the Athletics

Athletics (30-31, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (3-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -132, Athletics +111; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Athletics.

Chicago has a 32-30 record overall and an 18-13 record at home. The Cubs have a 25-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics have a 30-31 record overall and a 19-14 record on the road. The Athletics are seventh in the AL with 65 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Cubs with a .255 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 27 walks and 19 RBIs. Michael Busch is 13 for 38 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has a .288 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 12 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Tyler Soderstrom is 14 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press