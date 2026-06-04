Dodgers play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-22, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-29, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -140, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 2-1.

Arizona is 19-12 at home and 32-29 overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Los Angeles has a 40-22 record overall and a 20-11 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 85 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 12 for 43 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 14 for 43 with six doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .292 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press