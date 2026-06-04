Braves add depth at catcher by acquiring veteran Austin Wynns from Angels, DFA Chadwick Tromp

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their depth at catcher by acquiring veteran Austin Wynns from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Braves added the 35-year-old Wynns to the major league roster on Thursday, a day after acquiring him from the Angels for cash.

They designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment before Thursday night’s game against Toronto.

Wynns joins Sandy León as the Braves’ catchers as the team continues to adjust to injuries to 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy. Baldwin was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 19 with a strained right oblique. Manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday that Baldwin was on pace to return in June.

Murphy, who was moved to the 60-day injured list on Thursday, was placed on the IL on May 12 with a fractured left middle finger. At the time of the injury, Weiss said Murphy could miss eight weeks.

The Braves also selected the contract of outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Wynns hit .077 (3 for 39) in 14 games with the Athletics this season before he was released on May 12. He was signed by the Angels to a minor league contract on May 16.

For his major league career, Wynns has hit .231 with 19 homers and 84 RBIs in 292 games with Baltimore, San Francisco, the Athletics, Cincinnati, Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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