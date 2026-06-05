Bichette leads Mets against the Padres following 4-hit performance

New York Mets (27-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (32-29, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (1-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -131, Mets +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Diego Padres after Bo Bichette had four hits against the Mariners on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 16-16 record in home games and a 32-29 record overall. The Padres have a 13-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has gone 12-20 in road games and 27-35 overall. The Mets have gone 6-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .270 batting average to lead the Padres, and has seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Ty France is 10 for 30 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 1-9, .203 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press