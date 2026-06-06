Rutschman homers, drives in 5 in the Orioles’ 13-3 victory over the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered and had four hits and five RBIs in the Baltimore Orioles’ 13-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Rutschman had a solo homer and two two-run doubles.

Coby Mayo followed Rutschman’s lead in the five-run sixth with a two-run homer off Trey Yesavage (2-3) to help Baltimore win for the fifth time in six games. The Blue Jays lost for the fifth time in six games.

Baltimore right-hander Brandon Young (4-1) won for the first time since May 6. He allowed a two-run homer from catcher Brandon Valenzuela in the fifth inning.

Young lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Rutschman, who reached base a fifth time with a walk, scored four runs.

Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the fourth inning with left wrist discomfort.

Up next

Spencer Miles (2-1) was expected to take on the bulk of the work Saturday in a bullpen outing for the Blue Jays. RHP Kyle Bradish (3-6) was set to start for the Orioles.

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