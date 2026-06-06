Brewers score 8 late runs, stun Rockies 9-7 in wild 10-inning victory

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a two-run double in Milwaukee’s four-run 10th inning after Andrew Vaughn’s pinch-hit two-run single capped a four-run ninth and the Brewers held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Friday night.

Milwaukee scored eight runs in the final two innings after going hitless from the second through the eighth innings. The Brewers won for the first time this season when trailing after eight.

Trevor Megill (1-2) blew the save, but got the win for the Brewers. Aaron Ashby allowed two runs — one earned — on Sterlin Thompson’s bases-loaded single in the 10th before getting Brett Sullivan to ground into a double and striking out Jake McCarthy to end it.

Juan Mejia (1-5) got just one out and gave up four runs — three earned — to take the loss for the Rockies.

Colorado took a 3-1 lead into the ninth after Ryan Feltner allowed one hit and a run through six innings and Jaden Hill pitched a scoreless seventh.

Antonio Senzatela struck out the side in the eighth before coming back out for the ninth. He gave up a leadoff single to Brice Turang, then threw wide of second going for a double play after snagging a comebacker from William Contreras.

Bauers followed with an RBI single and Sal Frelick doubled in the tying run before Vaughn’s single made it 5-3. Turang’s hit was the first for the Brewers since Bauers doubled in the first inning.

Chad Stevens walked to force in a run against Megill in the ninth, and Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 5.

Goodman hit his 16th homer, a solo shot in the third to make it 3-1. Willi Castro had a two-out double, but Frelick made a diving catch in right on a sinking liner by Ezequiel Tovar to save a run and end the inning.

Brewers starter Brandon Sproat allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. He was relieved by Brian Fitzpatrick, who threw a scoreless sixth, came out for the seventh and was throwing warmup pitches when he reacted in pain and grabbed his left arm. Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters after the game that Fitzpatrick, promoted before the game, would have an MRI but “it doesn’t look good.”

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (6-2, 1.65) starts Saturday opposite Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (0-1, 6.37).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb