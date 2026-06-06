Astros face the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Athletics (30-33, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (29-36, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kade Morris (0-0); Astros: Tatsuya Imai (2-3, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -110, Athletics -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has a 29-36 record overall and a 15-18 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

The Athletics have a 30-33 record overall and a 19-16 record on the road. The Athletics have gone 17-26 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 15 for 38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .284 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBIs. Zack Gelof is 14 for 38 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Braden Shewmake: 10-Day IL (groin), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yainer Diaz: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Hunter Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press