Dodgers meet the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (24-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -352, Angels +278; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 41-23 overall and 21-11 at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles has gone 11-22 on the road and 24-40 overall. The Angels have gone 17-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 40 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout is second on the Angels with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles and 14 home runs). Vaughn Grissom is 12 for 40 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (upper body), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Vaughn Grissom: day-to-day (side), Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (calf), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press