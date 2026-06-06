Bryce Miller and Dominic Canzone lead the Mariners to a 4-0 win over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Bryce Miller allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners got back on track with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Dominic Canzone drove in two runs with a pair of long extra-base hits for the Mariners, who had lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.

Detroit was 4-0 in June after going 6-22 in May.

Miller (2-0) allowed a lead-off triple to Colt Keith in the third and walked two batters while striking out nine. He has allowed 16 hits in 27 innings this season, striking out 29.

Tigers starter Keider Montero (2-4) gave up four runs on six hits in five innings.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the second when Canzone doubled off the 412-foot sign in center, scoring Randy Arozarena from first.

Arozarena then hit a two-run double in the third to put Seattle up 3-0.

The Tigers missed their best opportunity in the third when Keith led off the inning with his triple to center. Miller, though, retired the next three hitters on a pop-up and two strikeouts.

Canzone then led off the fourth with a 451-foot homer over the second level of shrubbery above the centerfield fence.

Up next

The teams finish their weekend series on Sunday afternoon with Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (1-7, 5.31) facing RHP Luis Castillo (2-5, 5.53).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press