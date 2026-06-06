Witt’s RBI single caps ninth-inning comeback as Royals beat Twins 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

With the Royals trailing 2-1, Isaac Collins led off top of the inning with a single against Eric Orze (2-2). Pinch runner Tyler Tolbert stole second. Josh Rojas tried to sacrifice him over to third, but his bunt went straight back to Orze, who threw to second base too late to catch the retreating Tolbert.

Kyle Isbel successfully bunted the runners up a base, and Tolbert scored on Carter Jensen’s sacrifice fly to tie it. Witt then drove in Rojas with a single to left.

Minnesota tried to rally in the bottom of the inning, as Kody Clemens led off with a double against Alex Lange. But Josh Bell and Austin Martin struck out, and after Victor Caratini was hit by a pitch, Lange fanned Royce Lewis to earn his third save of the season.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the eighth on Orlando Arcia’s two-out, pinch-hit home run off Matt Strahm (3-1).

Kansas City starter Luinder Avila pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Minnesota’s Joe Ryan gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings.

Jensen led off the game by hitting a full-count knuckle curve into the stands in right field to give Kansas City an early lead.

Martin picked up Minnesota’s first hit when he singled to lead off the fifth. Caratini followed with a double, and Martin scored on Tristan Gray’s sacrifice fly to tie the score 1-1.

Up next

LHP Connor Prielipp (2-3, 5.26 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins against LHP Noah Cameron (2-4, 4.22) in Sunday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press