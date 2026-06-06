Ernie Clement hits 3-run homer as Blue Jays overcome three Baltimore HRs to beat Orioles 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Ernie Clement hit a three-run home run, Brandon Valenzuela had three hits and an RBI, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run for Baltimore, and Colton Cowser and Blaze Alexander both had solo shots, but it wasn’t enough for the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson had three hits as the Orioles finished with six, ending an 11-game streak with seven hits or more.

Spencer Miles (3-1) allowed two runs and two hits in 4 1/3 innings to win for the second time in three appearances. He walked one and struck out five.

Louis Varland pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances as Toronto improved to 19-7 when scoring five or more runs.

Clement went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored twice. He also made a highlight defensive play in the eighth, diving to snare Alonso’s grounder and throwing from his knees for the out.

Six straight Toronto batters reached in a four-run fourth against Kyle Bradish (3-7).

Braydon Fisher opened for Toronto and struck out two in the first, stranding runners at second and third. Miles gave up Cowser’s one-out homer in the second but retired 11 of the next 12 batters.

Jeff Hoffman replaced Miles with one on and one out in the sixth but Alonso greeted him with his 13th homer of the season to right.

Alexander hit a one-out homer off Mason Fluharty in the seventh.

The Orioles lost for the ninth time when hitting two or more home runs.

Bradish allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.36 ERA) is expected to start Sunday against Oriole RHP Shane Baz (3-5, 4.29).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press