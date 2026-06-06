Michael Busch singles in 10th, Cubs benefit from Giants error to beat San Francisco 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch singled to right in the 10th inning, allowing automatic runner Dansby Swanson to advance from second and score on an error, and the Chicago Cubs edged the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.

Leading off the 10th, Busch grounded the ball to right off Sam Hentges’ 2-2 slider. Victor Bericoto charged the ball but couldn’t come up with it and was charged with an error. That allowed Swanson — who was slowing at third — to continue home.

The Cubs won for only the seventh time in their last 26 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s second solo shot of the game, with two outs in the ninth off Keaton Winn, tied it at 2-2.

The Cubs center fielder added two singles on a 4 for 5 afternoon to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Crow-Armstrong, who made a nifty sliding catch in the sixth, has 11 home runs.

Ryan Rolison (5-1) worked around a walk, pitching a scoreless 10th for the win. Hentges (1-1), who entered in the 10th, took the loss.

Rafael Devers cracked a solo shot in the sixth and Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in top of the ninth to put the Giants ahead 2-1, but their three game-win streak ended.

Both starters, Chicago’s Ben Brown and San Francisco’s Landen Roupp, were sharp.

Brown allowed no runs and one hit while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter in 5 1/3 innings. Brown exited after a season-high 87 pitches in his sixth start since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 8.

Roupp gave up one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.

The Cubs left slumping shortstop Swanson out of their starting lineup, but he entered as a pinch automatic runner in the 10th. The two-time Gold Glove winner entered the game batting just .180.

Crow-Armstrong hit first solo shot in the sixth, hammering Roupp’s high sinker deep to right to tie it at 1-1.

Up next

Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.50 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13) on Sunday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press