Jacob Gonzalez hits his first major league homer, White Sox beat the Phillies 6-3 to even series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Gonzalez hit his first major league home run, Colson Montgomery also went deep and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday.

Playing in only his sixth game after being recalled to replace the injured Munetaka Murakami, Gonzalez crushed an 0-2 slider from Philadelphia starter Andrew Painter 428 feet into the second deck of the right field seats. A first round pick by the White Sox in 2023, Gonzalez has six hits in his first six games in the majors.

Gonzalez’s homer came two batters after Montgomery hit his 16th of the season off Painter on a 1-0 four-seamer.

The White Sox scored four runs in the first inning off Painter (1-7) as each of the first four batters reached base and eventually touched home. Painter was wild, hitting leadoff hitter Sam Antonacci to start the game and then walking two others in the inning.

Andrew Benintendi had an RBI single and Tristan Peters had an RBI double. The other two runs scored on RBI groundouts from Gonzalez and Chase Meidroth. Peters finished the game with three hits.

Sean Burke (3-3) earned the victory. Originally scheduled as the starter, Burke followed opener Brandon Eisert and threw 4 1/3 innings allowing three runs while striking out seven.

Grant Taylor earned his second save by striking out the side in the ninth inning as the White Sox evened the three-game series with Philadelphia.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh each homered and Adolis Garcia added an RBI single to provide the offense for Philadelphia, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Painter took the loss after a rough outing. He yielded six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

The White Sox will start RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 8.10) in the finale of the three-game series against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.55) on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press