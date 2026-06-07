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Red Sox and Yankees postponed due to rain, to play doubleheader on Aug. 29

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By AP News
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NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s game at the New York Yankees on Saturday night was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 29.

The tarp was placed on the field about an hour before the 7:35 p.m. scheduled start and rain started about an hour later.

Cam Schlittler will start Sunday for the Yankees and Will Warren will open a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday. Ranger Suárez will start Sunday for Boston.

Boston has won six of its last seven games at Yankee Stadium after taking Friday’s series opener 5-3.

New York is 1-3 since captain Aaron Judge was sidelined by a stress fracture in a rib.

Tickets from the postponed game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game on Aug. 29 and tickets for the original Aug. 29 game can be used for the 7:15 p.m. game.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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