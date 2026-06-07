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Angels place Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain

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By AP News
Rockies Angels Baseball

Rockies Angels Baseball

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LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Saturday.

Soler was scratched before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of hip tightness. He also left a game on Wednesday against Colorado.

Soler is hitting .220 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and a .702 OPS in 58 games. He was suspended by MLB after charging the mound against Atlanta starter Reynaldo López on April 7. After punches were thrown, both players were suspended seven games. Soler appealed and got his penalty reduced to four games.

The 34-year-old appeared in just 82 games last season, having spent long stretches on the IL with lower back inflammation.

The team reinstated first baseman Nolan Schanuel (ankle) and put him in the starting lineup at first base against the Dodgers on Saturday night.

In other moves, outfielder Gustavo Campero went on the IL with a right hand fracture and catcher Omar Martinez was designated for assignment.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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