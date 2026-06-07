Dodgers host the Angels, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (24-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -365, Angels +285; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 22-11 record in home games and a 42-23 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .262, the top team batting average in the NL.

Los Angeles is 24-41 overall and 11-23 on the road. The Angels have hit 74 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .300 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 43 walks and 35 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 39 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .232 for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 12 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Vaughn Grissom: day-to-day (side), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press