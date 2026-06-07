Athletics look to end losing streak in game against the Astros

Athletics (30-34, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (30-36, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gage Jump (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: Mike Burrows (3-7, 5.66 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -111, Astros -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics head into the matchup with the Houston Astros as losers of three games in a row.

Houston is 30-36 overall and 16-18 at home. Astros hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The Athletics are 30-34 overall and 19-17 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 22 home runs, 43 walks and 48 RBIs while hitting .316 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 16 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .283 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBIs. Zack Gelof is 14 for 37 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Braden Shewmake: 10-Day IL (groin), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yainer Diaz: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Hunter Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press