Crow-Armstrong leads Cubs against the Giants after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (26-39, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -119, Giants -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants after Pete Crow-Armstrong had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

Chicago has a 34-31 record overall and a 20-14 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco has a 14-23 record in road games and a 26-39 record overall. The Giants rank ninth in the NL with 66 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs for the Cubs. Crow-Armstrong is 18 for 43 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 13 doubles, four triples and two home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 22 for 37 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 4-6, .317 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press