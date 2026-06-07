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Padres and Mets play to determine series winner

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By AP News

New York Mets (28-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-30, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Huascar Brazoban (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -126, Padres +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 17-17 at home and 33-30 overall. The Padres have gone 18-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has gone 13-21 on the road and 28-36 overall. The Mets are 18-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 11 home runs while slugging .348. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 15 for 42 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Carson Benge is 10 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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