Gabriel Moreno hits 2-run homer, Diamondbacks avoid sweep with 5-1 win over Nationals

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer, Michael Soroka threw seven effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks’ bats came to life after losing the series’ first two games by a combined score of 20-2.

Corbin Carroll hit a solo homer in the first inning off Cade Cavalli (3-4) and Moreno added his two-run shot off the right-hander in the fifth.

Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to put Arizona up 5-1.

Soroka (8-3) gave up a leadoff homer to CJ Abrams in the second inning and two other hits. He struck out six and walked two.

It was Soroka’s first start of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed since Aug. 10, 2019.

Washington finished with three hits after bashing the Diamondbacks for 24 the previous two games combined.

The Diamondbacks were held to two hits in Saturday’s 6-1 loss, but had more than that by the second inning against Cavalli.

Carroll hit an 0-2 breaking ball onto the pool deck in right-center in the first inning, and Ryan Waldschmidt put Arizona up 2-1 with an RBI groundout in the fourth.

Moreno made it 4-0 in the fifth with his fourth homer, a two-run shot off the back of Arizona’s bullpen in left.

Cavalli allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

Up next

Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (1-5, 6.39 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday.

The Diamondbacks have a day off before RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.32) pitches against Miami on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer