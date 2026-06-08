Backup catcher Sebastián Rivero goes 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs as Angels rout Dodgers 13-5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Backup catcher Sebastián Rivero went 5 for 5 with six RBIs to lead a 13-for-15 performance by the bottom four batters in the order, propelling the Los Angeles Angels past the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-5 on Sunday to avoid a season sweep.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won five of six games in the Freeway Series, outscoring the Angels 46-18. Last year, the Angels went 6-0 in the season series before the Dodgers went on to win their second straight World Series championship.

The Dodgers didn’t get an out against the last four Angels batters, who combined for 10 runs and 10 RBIs, until No. 6 hitter Jo Adell struck out against reliever Kyle Hurt in the eighth. Adell was 4 for 5 with a two-run homer in the seventh and scored four times.

Angels starter José Soriano (7-4) allowed five runs — four earned — and eight hits in six innings while striking out two.

The Angels salvaged a victory with no help from slugger Mike Trout, who was 0 for 13 with six strikeouts in the three-game series.

Instead, the bottom of their lineup came through, led by No. 9 hitter Rivero. Nick Madrigal, the pesky No. 7 hitter, drew three walks while seeing 32 pitches in his first three plate appearances before singling in a six-run seventh.

The Angels led 6-1 before the Dodgers closed to 6-5 on back-to-back homers by Dalton Rushing, who had a three-run shot, and Ryan Ward in the sixth. Rushing finished 4 for 4 and came up a triple short of the cycle.

One inning later, the Angels batted around in scoring six runs off reliever Jonathan Hernández, including Zach Neto’s three-run homer that chased Hernández.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan (3-3) was pulled after 49 pitches, including 35 in the second. The right-hander gave up two runs, three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead when Rivero blooped a two-run single to shallow center field in the second. His two-run single off reliever Blake Treinen against a drawn-in infield extended it to 4-1 in the fourth.

Up next

Angels LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-0, 2.45 ERA) starts Monday’s series opener against visiting Houston after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

After an off day, Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74 ERA) starts Tuesday on the road against Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.09).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer