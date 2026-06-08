Cubs starter Jameson Taillon leaves game against Giants in 2nd inning with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon left his start against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night with a strained left hamstring with no outs in the second inning.

After Taillon walked Matt Chapman to lead off the second and Chicago trailing 1-0, Cubs training staff and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound to talk to Taillon. After a brief discussion, Taillon walked to the dugout and was replaced by righty Javier Assad, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Taillon allowed a run in the first inning Sunday on a walk followed by two singles. He entered the game 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and lost four straight decisions over his previous five starts.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb