Chapman’s 10th-inning single gives the Giants a 2-1 win over the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Chapman singled to drive in automatic runner Jonah Cox in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Sunday night for their fourth win in their last five games.

Chapman lined the second pitch from Trent Thornton (2-2) to center and Cox, pinch running for Bryce Eldridge, scored from second base as the Giants took two of three at Wrigley Field and dealt the Cubs their 20th loss in 27 games.

Keaton Winn (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, working around a single and a walk. Dylan Smith tossed a perfect 10th for his first major league save, getting Alex Bregman to pop out and stranding Pete Crow-Armstrong at third.

Javier Assad threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed only Chapman’s infield single — along with a walk and a hit batter — after coming in for Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who exited with a strained left hamstring with no outs in the second. Taillon said after the game he thinks he’s headed to the injured list.

Assad struck out five following his recall from Triple-A on Saturday for a second stint with the Cubs this season. The right-hander retired the last 12 Giants he faced before Jacob Webb took over in the eighth.

Jung Hoo Lee had an RBI single in the first to stretch his hitting streak to 15 games

Crow-Armstrong extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a single. Moisés Ballesteros singled in a run in the third.

Giants starter Trevor McDonald allowed one run on four hits in five innings.

Taillon exited after walking Chapman to lead off the second. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, and walked two.

Two-time Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson was held out of the Cubs’ starting lineup for a second straight game. He entered batting .180.

Up next

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (3-4, 4.25 ERA) starts Monday in San Francisco against Washington RHP Miles Mikolas (1-5, 6.39)

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (5-3, 4.45) faces Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.98) on Tuesday in Colorado.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press