Athletics bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (40-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Athletics (31-34, third in the AL West)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Athletics are 31-34 overall and 11-17 at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 40-23 record overall and a 19-10 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 16 home runs while slugging .533. Zack Gelof is 13 for 37 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 10 doubles, five home runs and 39 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13 for 41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brian Fitzpatrick: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press