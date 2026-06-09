Dodgers play the Pirates after Rushing’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-24, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Dalton Rushing had four hits against the Angels on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 34-32 record overall and an 18-15 record in home games. The Pirates are 18-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 20-12 on the road and 42-24 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in the majors at .343.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 14 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 14 home runs, 17 walks and 53 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 19 for 43 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press